England-Biggs: Grab & Go Programming a Hit

As with so many businesses and organizations, Keene Memorial Library was forced to pivot to new ways of serving our customers when COVID-19 hit. Library Director Tina Walker has already written about a lot of the things we’ve done to adjust our services to the community – but she hasn’t mentioned our Grab & Go programming yet.
In Youth Services, our “bread and butter” programming includes storytime, Summer Reading Program and the occasional craft event. It’s how we connect with our pre-readers, readers and their parents. We share stories and traditionally include some sort of activity or craft that goes with that week’s theme. During the summer months, we plan 5-6 weekly classes for all age groups that follow that year’s theme (for 2020 it was Imagine Your Story).
In March, when we had to close our doors, we were knee-deep in Summer Reading Program planning. All our dreams of in-person programming crashed around us and we started wondering what would happen. Then one of the staff (Keri, Sonia or Donna, I don’t remember which one) said “What about packaging up our classes and sending them home to the kids through Curbside Pickup?” The idea caught on like wildfire and Grab & Go was born. Five weeks’ worth of programming went into the bags and was organized by age groups.
Once we realized how easy it was to adapt our programming to this format (you get gallon-sized plastic bags, print out the plan and include the craft supplies), we decided to extend it to our weekly storytimes as well. In May, we shared 43 packets on Mother’s Day, circles, elephants and singing. June included Father’s Day, construction, flowers, hats and baby animals – 180 packets flew out the door! July was even more phenomenal with almost 200 packets covering trains, under the sea, sweets and sunny days. We also started including separate weekly craft packets, kicking off with a Fourth of July extravaganza.
For Summer Reading Program, there were three age groups. Baby Talk with Miss Keri was a new program this year, and we distributed 50 packets with activities designed for babies from birth to 24 months. Wee Imagine with Miss Laura (for ages 2-5) saw 120 packets walk out the door and On a Quest with Miss Sonia (ages 6-12) had a whopping 200 people pick up a bag. Our total reach was almost 400 kids! We probably wouldn’t have served this many during our face-to-face programming as most years we limit classes to 20 participants each week.
One of the best parts of being a youth services librarian is getting an email from a family showing you how much the kids are enjoying the activities you have shared. The concentration they put into the craft and the smiles on their faces let us know how much they miss their library. We miss our families and can’t wait until the situation improves so we can start easing back into socially-distanced programming. Until then, the Grab & Go programming will continue.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.
