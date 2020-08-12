England-Biggs: Grab & Go Programming a Hit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As with so many businesses and organizations, Keene Memorial Library was forced to pivot to new ways of serving our customers when COVID-19 hit. Library Director Tina Walker has already written about a lot of the things we’ve done to adjust our services to the community – but she hasn’t mentioned our Grab & Go programming yet.

In Youth Services, our “bread and butter” programming includes storytime, Summer Reading Program and the occasional craft event. It’s how we connect with our pre-readers, readers and their parents. We share stories and traditionally include some sort of activity or craft that goes with that week’s theme. During the summer months, we plan 5-6 weekly classes for all age groups that follow that year’s theme (for 2020 it was Imagine Your Story).

In March, when we had to close our doors, we were knee-deep in Summer Reading Program planning. All our dreams of in-person programming crashed around us and we started wondering what would happen. Then one of the staff (Keri, Sonia or Donna, I don’t remember which one) said “What about packaging up our classes and sending them home to the kids through Curbside Pickup?” The idea caught on like wildfire and Grab & Go was born. Five weeks’ worth of programming went into the bags and was organized by age groups.