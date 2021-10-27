England-Biggs: Halloween happenings

There are just two days left to vote for your favorite pumpkins in the 2021 Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest! Come down and see the creative efforts from Kids (up to age 7), Tweens (ages 8-12), Teens (13-18) and Adults (19+) in the community.

There are a bunch of awesome pumpkins this year, including a hockey player, Pigeon from Mo Willems’ Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, and an Itty Bitty Spider. Results will be announced on Friday and we’ll post pictures on Facebook as well.

Also on Friday, come down to the Library for our first StoryWalk. What’s a StoryWalk? We’ll take apart a picture book, and post the pages throughout the upstairs of the library so you walk along and read. Once you complete the trail, you will have read the story and can claim your prize – a goodie bag with candy, fruit snacks and a special surprise. Our story is The Little Ghost Who Lost Her Boo! by Elaine Bickell in honor of the holiday. The StoryWalk will be available from 9:30 am to 5 pm so stop by any time during the day and enjoy. Our thanks to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library who are sponsoring this event, including the goodie bags.

Finally, we are participating in the first Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club at Fremont High School. It’s Saturday, October 30 from 5-7 pm. We’ll have storytime offered every 15 minutes, free comic books, craft kits, and find out how to sign up for a library card (if you don’t have one already).

Stop by to visit Ms. Justine and Ms. Sonia – and enjoy the early opportunity for trick or treating with FCCLA and Keene Memorial Library. Once again, the Friends sponsored the comic books for this event.

There’s lots of fun to be had around the community. We hope to see you at these events and enjoy this spooky season.

Laura England-Biggs is the Director at Keene Memorial Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0