England-Biggs has served library for years

Laura England-Biggs is a familiar face at Keene Memorial Library, where she’s worked more than 15 years.

She began as assistant director in August 2004.

When then-director Ann Stephens retired in 2010, England-Biggs became interim director, seeing the library through a remodeling project. That year, the city had budget cuts and layoffs.

“That was probably the hardest part of my job to date as I had to make tough decisions about eliminating two positions,” England-Biggs told the Fremont Tribune. “That still haunts me to this day.”

Janet Davenport was hired as the next director in 2012.

“For nine years, I have been leading the department, which serves our youngest patrons and their parents, through Storytimes, programming and of course, books and other materials to support their education and entertainment needs,” she said.

Highlights of these years have been the Noon Year’s Eve celebrations and starting Ready For Kindergarten, which helps introduce children ages 2-5 to letters and colors.

England-Biggs sees the critical need for an updated library.