England-Biggs: Help us write the next chapter

Grow With Us, the expansion project fundraising campaign, is kicking off today with the release of our video project on Facebook.
You can go to facebook.com/KeeneMemLib to see and hear from members of the library community who are supporters of this project.
Who will you hear from?
- Tom Adamson, our current library board president, shares his views on how the expansion project is an investment in our children’s futures.
- Faith Perry, Friends of Keene Memorial Library member and book sorter for the annual book sale, discusses how the library came through with curbside pickup to keep folks in reading materials.
- Susan Allen, former staff member and Friends of Keene Memorial Library board member, shares memories of Movin’ with Susan from Summer Reading Program.
- Yours truly shares information about the kind of services and programs we hope to expand in the updated library.
- Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family even make a special appearance at the end of the video.
Our hopes for the expanded library include:
- More room for the materials collections to grow and evolve;
- Separate areas for teens, children and adults to interact with their peer groups;
- A larger meeting room to accommodate non-profit group meetings;
- Mid-sized and smaller meeting rooms for groups;
- A dedicated room for genealogy work;
- A dedicated space for children’s programming—where we won’t have to set up and tear down every time we have a storytime;
- An expanded computer lab with a classroom built in;
- Family restrooms;
- Improved infrastructure to support the technology needs of the community.
We’re reaching out to service clubs and other community groups who are interested in hearing more about the Grow With Us campaign. If your group would like a presentation, either live or via Zoom, please contact me at 402-727-2694 or laura.biggs@fremontne.gov.
Laura England-Biggs is the youth services librarian and interim director at Keene Memorial Library.