Grief, as defined by Dictionary.com, is a cause or occasion of keen distress or sorrow. Sometimes it accompanies the loss of a loved one, sometimes a change in living situation. Many in our community are still experiencing a kind of grief following the March floods. The sense of loss and despair can be overwhelming for children who are still learning how to process emotional events. It can also be difficult for adults who are processing their own grief to know how to help a child.
The library has partnered with Grief’s Journey, formerly known as Ted E. Bear Hollow, to provide First Aid Kits for Grieving Hearts aimed at helping children and teens cope with those losses. Each kit is filled with grief-related books and DVDs for youth and their adult caregivers. These kits are designed to provide grieving families with additional support when faced with a loss. Two versions are available: Child and Teen. The library also has a kit available in Spanish.
The First Aid Kits for Grieving Hearts check out for a regular three-week period. They can be renewed if your child or teen needs longer to use the materials. One Child kit includes the following seven books:
- I Know I Made It Happen
- Grief Is Like a Snowflake
- Mama’s Going to Heaven Soon
- A Complete Book About Death for Kids
- Molly’s Mom Died
- Children Grieve, Too: Helping Kids Cope With Grief
What Does That Mean?: A Dictionary of Death, Dying and Grief Terms for Grieving Children and Those Who Love Them
The Teen kit has the following seven books:
- Grief Is Like a Snowflake
- Straight Talk About Death for Teenagers: How to Cope with Losing Someone You Love
- Help For the Hard Times: Getting Through Loss
- Common Threads of Teenage Grief
- Facing Change: Falling Apart and Coming Together Again in the Teen Years
- When Death Walks In: for teenagers facing grief
- Healing Your Grieving Heart for Teens: 100 Practical Ideas
It also contains two DVDs: Helping Teens Cope with Death and When a Loved One Dies: Walking Through Grief as a Teenager.
The library also has additional picture books and non-fiction books on these topics if the Kits are unavailable. Ask for assistance with locating them. We are here to help.