England-Biggs: Highlights from our annual report

We submitted our annual report for 2019-2020 at last night’s City Council meeting. I thought I might share some of the highlights with you here, in case you didn’t Zoom into the meeting.

The library was open 254 days last year. (We follow an Oct. 1–Sept. 30 fiscal year as part of the City of Fremont.) That’s about 100 days fewer than usual — because of COVID. We served you with curbside pickup, which helped many of our regular users entertain themselves while staying home. We also continued our homebound deliveries and expanded the service for some of our elderly patrons who were uncomfortable coming to us.

We reduced our hours when we reopened due to staffing shortages. We’re still not open Sundays but are glad to be back serving you 60 hours per week (9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.)

Even with the reduction in services and hours, we managed to increase the number of items we checked out each day. In 2018-2019, we checked out 367 items per day on average. This past year, that grew to 437 items per day. I think that shows that Fremont needed its library to help alleviate boredom and supplement school reading.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}