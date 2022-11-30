England-Biggs: Holiday happenings at Keene Memorial Library (copy)

We have a fairly full calendar for December, despite being in our temporary space at Fremont City Auditorium.

Thanks to partnerships with the Friends of Keene Memorial Library, the Fremont Area Art Association and Gallery 92 West, we are once again able to offer one of our most popular events – Storytime with Santa!

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will join us at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 1 at Gallery 92 at 92 W. Sixth St., downtown. There will be stories, a craft, cookies and the opportunity to snap photos with the Clauses.

We’re still accepting canned and non-perishable food donations through Friday, Dec. 9.

These generous gifts will be shared with the seniors at the Fremont Friendship Center the week of Dec. 15.

Stop by when we’re open (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and leave your offering in the plastic tub in the entryway or hand it to a staff member.

Next up is a program we’re calling Wrap ’N Yap.

It’s a chance to get your holiday gifts wrapped at no charge — and away from prying eyes.

Maybe you have littles who make it difficult to get those presents wrapped, or you just don’t feel handy with the wrapping paper and tape.

We have folks who love to wrap and would enjoy “yapping” with you while they do it! We welcome you to join us in the wrapping if you so desire. Wrap ’N Yap takes place from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in the youth services corner of the temporary library.

December’s Book Club meets at 6 p.m., Tuesday the 20th, hosted once again at Gallery 92.

This month’s title is “Dashing Through the Snow” by Mary Higgins Clark and her daughter, Carol Higgins Clark. It features private investigator Regan Reilly, her husband Jack, and Regan’s parents along with amateur sleuth Alvirah Meehan and her husband Willy. They’re in search of an old-fashioned holiday up in Branscombe, New Hampshire.

As usual, trouble follows them wherever they go. There’s a group of local market employees who hit the lottery – and one of them has gone missing. No one knows where he’s gone or if he bought his own ticket apart from the group. It’s a short read, one that folks have called cozy fun for readers.

The holidays can be a time of joy for some, but not for everyone.

We want you to know that your library continues to offer our regular services during the season, including access to computers/printing, newspapers to peruse, materials to check out and of course our online resources including Libby for eBooks and downloadable audiobooks.

If you just need someplace to get away from the hustle and bustle, stop by the City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., and say hello.