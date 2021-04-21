England-Biggs: Keeping up with Keene Memorial Library

There are quite a few things going on at your library in the next few weeks.

We’re going fine-free effective Wednesday, April 14! We’re in the process of waiving all fines accrued over the year by late returns; if the fear of lingering overdue fines has kept you away, please come back and see us! From now on, the only time Fremont residents will owe your library is if materials checked out come back damaged or are not returned. (We will still be assessing non-resident fees at this time, since we are supported through City property taxes. That $35 a year gives you access to over a million dollars worth of print and electronic materials so it’s a pretty good return on the investment.)

There’s a Pop-Up Book Nook April 23-25. That’s where you get the chance to browse through our overstock of gently used books and make a freewill donation to the Friends. The hours are Friday, April 23 from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 24 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 from 1-4 p.m. The Book Nook will be held in the East Annex Building, with some outdoor displays in the parking lot (weather permitting). Additional Pop-Up Book Nooks will be scheduled throughout the Spring and Summer.

The Fremont Area Big Give is coming up fast on Tuesday, May 4. The Friends of Keene Memorial Library are raising funds for the Expansion Project this year. Your donation will be doubled this year, thanks to an anonymous donor who will match all gifts received up to our goal of $2,500. The early giving period opened on Monday the 19th. You can read more about the Friends and watch our Grow With Us fundraising campaign video at https://www.fremontareabiggive.org/FOKML. We’re looking for library supporters to create linked fundraising pages and share those pages with their social networks. Contact me to find out more information (402-727-2694 or laura.biggs@fremontne.gov).

Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.

