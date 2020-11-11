England-Biggs: Library adds 15 Verizon hotspots to collection

With the recent turn to online learning and working from home, Keene Memorial Library has been looking for ways to serve the community in a more meaningful way. One way we can do that is to help bring internet to our users who either don’t have it or are taxing their current service with additional users at home.

The Library applied for and received funds to add 15 Hotspots (also called Jetpacks) to our technology collection. Each of these is connected to the Verizon network and provides access for up to 8 devices at one time, from tablets and laptops to cell phones and portable gaming systems. These new hotspots are 4G Mobile Broadband with an Unlimited plan.

When applying for the grant, we announced our intention to facilitate access to resources for the purpose of cultivating an educated and informed citizenry. We also indicated our desire to promote literacy, education and lifelong learning, and to enhance and expand the services and resources provided by libraries. Those resources are designed to augment workforce development, 21st-century skills and digital literacy skills among our users.