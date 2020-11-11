England-Biggs: Library adds 15 Verizon hotspots to collection

With the recent turn to online learning and working from home, Keene Memorial Library has been looking for ways to serve the community in a more meaningful way. One way we can do that is to help bring internet to our users who either don’t have it or are taxing their current service with additional users at home.
The Library applied for and received funds to add 15 Hotspots (also called Jetpacks) to our technology collection. Each of these is connected to the Verizon network and provides access for up to 8 devices at one time, from tablets and laptops to cell phones and portable gaming systems. These new hotspots are 4G Mobile Broadband with an Unlimited plan.
When applying for the grant, we announced our intention to facilitate access to resources for the purpose of cultivating an educated and informed citizenry. We also indicated our desire to promote literacy, education and lifelong learning, and to enhance and expand the services and resources provided by libraries. Those resources are designed to augment workforce development, 21st-century skills and digital literacy skills among our users.
Hotspots can be checked out by any library cardholder who is 19 or older whose account is free of blocks/fines. Hotspots are limited to one per household at a time. They check out for three weeks and cannot be renewed. If the hotspot is returned late, there is a $1 per day fine charged. Borrowers will be charged for lost or damaged devices. Repeated late returns may result in the user being barred from borrowing hotspots in the future.
To check out a hotspot, bring your library card or picture ID to the front desk. There’s a brief form to fill out which explains the checkout policies. Borrowers can also place a hold by talking to staff or using the online catalog (http://www.fremontne.gov/library) if all the hotspots are in use. Search Verizon for the two types of hotspots. They both work the same, we just received a slightly different model this time around.
This project is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.
