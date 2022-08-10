England-Biggs: Library move progress report

As I write this, the library has been closed for nine days. We are working diligently to get everything in boxes for our movers and have the materials collections approximately half packed. The shelves are getting empty and all available floor space is being transformed by mountains of boxes.

My office, however, is a different story. I’ve got notebooks I need still out on the desk, and I am surrounded by stacks and piles of paper. Hopefully next week I will get the time I need to get everything squared away.

The work of the library continues behind the scenes, as we are still fielding calls from folks looking at when their materials are due, checking to see when we’ll reopen, or asking how to access our online resources. One of the most popular questions is how to get logged into Libby, the new app from OverDrive. Libby is available for both Android and iPhone, and allows you to download e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-videos from the online collections.

You can search for specific titles or browse different suggestions in the Libby app. Things are organized by subjects, formats, and different age groups (Adults versus Kids and Teens). You can even limit your search by format (Kindle, audio, etc.).

To set up an account in Libby, you’ll need select Keene Memorial Library as your library. Then you’ll need the number off the back of your library card. It should start with 23640 and be 13 or 14 digits long. You’ll also need your PIN number, which is typically the last four digits of the phone number you gave us when you signed up for your card. You should only need to do this once during Libby setup; the app will remember you until you log off.

Can’t find those pieces of information or they don’t seem to work? Give us a call at 402-727-2694 and we’ll see if we can help you track down the numbers you need. Just be patient, please, as we’re not always right by the phone while we’re closed.