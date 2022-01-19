England-Biggs: Looking back, looking forward

Seventeen years ago, give or take a few months, I remember getting a call from my mentor, Dr. Becky Pasco. She was the reason I was doing well in Library School. She kept me from imploding when things got tough.

During that call, Becky said this: “Fremont is hiring an assistant director. They need you. You need them. And if you don’t apply, I may never speak to you again.”

That began a journey of applications, resumes, and interviews which seemed to take forever. In reality, it was probably just a few months. And in the end, I did indeed become employed at the Keene Memorial Library where I have worked for over 16 years.

As I prepared my annual report for 2020-2021, I couldn’t help but reflect back on the first year I became part of the team (2004-2005). Sixteen years is a whole lifetime for some of our patrons. What kind of changes can we discover by comparing our statistics across the years? Let’s dig in and see.

Circulation in 2004-05 was 174,945 items and in 2020-21 it was 122,419 items.

You can see there was a big drop in those numbers of items checked out. It’s important to remember that in 2020-21 we experienced a global pandemic that cut our foot traffic by more than ½ (from 386 to 150 visitors a day).

Adult materials circulated in 2004-05 was 79,504 items and in 2020-21 it was 42,883 items.

Another drop as expected. But 2020-21 counts do not include our circulation of 24,284 adult e-book, e-magazine and e-audiobook OverDrive titles. That would give us about the same number of items if included in the Adult Materials totals for 2020-21. (We didn’t have OverDrive in 2004-2005. That collection began in 2011-2012.)

Youth materials circulated in 2004-05 was 67,168 and in 2020-21 it was 49,874.

You’ll note yet another drop in items checked out. For youth materials, OverDrive accounts for an additional 2,668 youth items circulated in 2020-2021. That amount doesn’t make up the difference this time. I’m still pondering this change.

I got to wondering how many items we had, and if that made a difference in our circulation numbers.

Collection size in 2004-05 was 104,813 items and in 2020-21 it was 119,091 items.

I noted that our print collections have shrunk significantly (from 99,000+ to 55,230), while the electronic collection now accounts for just under half of the items owned in 2020-2021 (53,424 e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines and e-video).

Finally, I wanted to look at the bottom line: our revenue and materials expenditures.

Operating revenue in 2004-05 was $900,722 and in 2020-2021 it was $1,143,655.

That represents a 26% increase over 16 years. Doesn’t seem that unreasonable to me, if you figure 1-3% per year. I remember several years where we saw very limited growth in revenue.

Our materials expenditures did surprise me. In 2004-05 we spent $138,599 and in 2020-21 we spent $139,527.

The price of everything has gone up in 16 years, but our overall spending hasn’t really increased. That led me to look at the number of items purchased each year:

Items purchased 2004-05 was 6,624 ($20.92 average per item) and in 2020-21 it was 4,685 ($29.78 average per item).

One of the biggest changes we have made in item selection is a change to patron-driven acquisitions. That’s a fancy way of saying we ask you to tell us what you want to read, hear, or view. You suggest the titles, we review them against our collection development policies, and try to add them to the collection. This system removes some of the guesswork for the librarians, who want to provide you with relevant content in all formats.

Sixteen years here, and I continue to be amazed at the way your library operates with a smile and a helping hand. I couldn’t ask for a better team to spend my days with. And I’m certainly grateful to my mentor Dr. Pasco for pointing me in this direction.

Laura England-Biggs is the Director at Keene Memorial Library.

