England-Biggs: Looking forward to expansion project

Spring may finally be making an appearance in the area.

I have hydrangeas starting to burst forth with leaves, and the squill are popping up throughout the lawn. (Those are the pretty little blue flowers that I learned about this year courtesy of my friend, Kim, from whom we bought our house.) And area non-profits are ramping up for the Fremont Area Big Give. More on that in a moment.

On Sunday, April 24, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library hosted Omaha-based author Jonis Agee at the library for an author talk and book signing. Her stories and insights on writing were enjoyed by an enthusiastic group of readers.

Following the presentation, the Friends had their annual meeting.

During that meeting, Linda McClain was named the 2021 Faith Perry Award recipient by the Friends of Keene Memorial Library board of directors.

This award is given to someone who has made significant contributions to the library and the Friends over the previous year.

Linda’s dedication to seeing this expansion project through to the end is inspiring. I am honored to work side by side with her as we write grants, answer questions from grantor agencies, and seek out additional opportunities to bring in the last dollars needed.

Last year, the Friends of Keene Memorial Library participated in the Fremont Area Big Give, designating all funds raised for the expansion project.

You came out in great support with more than $26,000 raised in just a short period of time.

We’re looking for that same response this year, as we get ready to participate between May 1 and May 10.

What do you get for your investment? For one thing, we’re offering sponsorships for the Commemorative Brick Program this year. A donation of $200 qualifies for a 4” x 8” brick with two lines of text. A donation of $400 means a double-sized brick (8” x 8” with four lines of text).

If that’s out of your price range, there are lower gift levels available starting with a $10 minimum (if paying by credit/debit card).

No matter what your giving level, you will have the satisfaction of knowing you’re helping secure a new and improved public library that will serve the Fremont community for the next 50 years.

As of this writing, we sit at $7,210,349 committed to the project (that’s 77% of our total budget of $9,403,224). In the words of Mayor Spellerberg and his family from our February Grow With Us campaign launch video, won’t you help us write the next chapter in our story?

Laura England-Biggs is the director at Keene Memorial Library.

