England-Biggs: Lots to be thankful for this year

John is our interlibrary loan specialist. If you need to borrow a book or movie from another library, he’s the one who will get that taken care of. He’s also a writer in his own right who shares his love of poetry with us on occasion.

On the adult services staff, we have Beth, Rebecca, Artemis, Samantha and Jan. They are often the smiling faces you see at the circulation desk, or out and about with carts shelving the returned materials. Rebecca has been updating large type books with series information as a side project; Beth is redesigning our welcome brochure; Artemis has recently finished a mural I can’t wait for you all to enjoy in the meeting room. Samantha and Jan are our newest folks, so I don’t know them well yet—but they seem eager to learn and I’m sure will become valued members of the team.

Dan is our technology specialist and is happy to answer those pesky computer questions that come up while formatting a resume or setting up a Kindle. He’s an Excel whiz, too, so if you need help with a formula or other complex function, Dan’s your guru.

Connor is our custodian and is responsible for the general cleanliness of the building. I marvel at how hard she works to keep things smelling and looking good. And she smiles at the same time!