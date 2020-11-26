England-Biggs: Lots to be thankful for this year

I suppose it’s a little hackneyed to write about being thankful at this time of year – but I’ll be honest. It’s the best idea I came up with.
I’m thankful for the traditional things – friends, family, a roof over my head, food on the table – but in particular, I would like to thank those I work with every day. My second family, the Keene Memorial Library Staff.
Tracy is our office manager and keeps the library running. She orders all the office supplies, pays all the bills, and turns in payroll every two weeks. She also keeps me on track, which is difficult to do sometimes.
Ann and Dorlissa are our acquisitions team. Ann places the orders created by the librarians, receives every item that comes into the shipping room and makes sure it goes where it’s supposed to. Dorlissa catalogs the items that don’t get done at the vendor and helps move things to different collections when necessary. She also serves as a backup to adult programming, youth services programming and technology support.
Sonia, Keri and Donna are the youth services team. They come up with storytime themes, craft packets and special events like Dino-Vember! When we’re open, they staff up to five storytimes and a baby/toddler time session each week.
Elisa is our adult services/circulation manager who doubles as our bilingual librarian and homebound services coordinator. She selects the print materials for the adult collection as well as the adult DVDs and music CDs. Perhaps the toughest part of her job is scheduling up to 17 staff members who cover the hours the library is open.
John is our interlibrary loan specialist. If you need to borrow a book or movie from another library, he’s the one who will get that taken care of. He’s also a writer in his own right who shares his love of poetry with us on occasion.
On the adult services staff, we have Beth, Rebecca, Artemis, Samantha and Jan. They are often the smiling faces you see at the circulation desk, or out and about with carts shelving the returned materials. Rebecca has been updating large type books with series information as a side project; Beth is redesigning our welcome brochure; Artemis has recently finished a mural I can’t wait for you all to enjoy in the meeting room. Samantha and Jan are our newest folks, so I don’t know them well yet—but they seem eager to learn and I’m sure will become valued members of the team.
Dan is our technology specialist and is happy to answer those pesky computer questions that come up while formatting a resume or setting up a Kindle. He’s an Excel whiz, too, so if you need help with a formula or other complex function, Dan’s your guru.
Connor is our custodian and is responsible for the general cleanliness of the building. I marvel at how hard she works to keep things smelling and looking good. And she smiles at the same time!
It’s hard to cover everything these folks do in 500 words or less, so I have only skimmed the surface. It is a privilege to work with such a caring, compassionate team of individuals. And I am grateful to be able to be part of that team.
We wish you and your family a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
Laura England-Biggs is the Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.
