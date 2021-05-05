England-Biggs: Mother’s Day thoughts and an expansion update

Sunday is Mother’s Day.

It’s got me thinking about my mom, who passed away on Dec. 5, 2013. She’s the reason I became a librarian. Her love of reading and early literacy led her to work with special education kids and libraries in several school systems. (She was also a nurse, which is the field my brother pursued — but that’s a story for another day.)

I landed my first professional library position back in August 2005 when I became the assistant director of Keene Memorial Library. Part of the deal was that I had to complete my master’s degree within two years. I remember how proud my mother was when I finished my library degree in less than 18 months. My parents came down to Columbia, Missouri to watch me walk across the stage at graduation in December 2006.

Over the past 15 1/2 years, we have seen our library through a remodel/shutdown and reopening in 2010, the flooding of 2019, and the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown/reopening.

We’ve had several folks retire and new faces join our team. Kids we saw participating in Baby/Toddler Time are getting ready to graduate from high school! Nobody is certain what the future will bring, but we do know there will be even more changes in store.

We’re well on our way to seeing the current expansion project become a reality.