England-Biggs: Much is taking place at the library

It’s been a few weeks since I had a column here.
I have been busily writing grants for the expansion project (with my fundraising partner Linda McClain) and getting moved to town. Something had to give, and I’m afraid it was this outreach. I will be working hard to stay in touch more frequently in the coming months.
By the time you read this, you’ll have had a chance to participate in one of our first in-person events, the return of Trivia Night on Monday, July 26. We are glad to be able to share this event with folks face-to-face again, as meeting online just wasn’t the same. I’m sure everyone is suffering from Zoom fatigue as much as we are, even though it has become a staple of our existence.
Our Summer Reading Program wraps up Saturday (July 31) with the last day to log your minutes. We are well over 425,000 minutes read as of Monday morning – you definitely exceeded our goal of 300,000! Our original goal of 300 people logging was also shattered with almost 400 of you participating.
You’ll have until Tuesday, Aug. 10 to pick up your prizes.
In tech-related news, the library has added 15 new Verizon Orbic Speed hotspots to our digital circulating collection. These hotspots are intended for folks who need extra digital support for education or work. They were purchased using money from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). You’ll notice an extra line on the form when you check one out that says “I would otherwise lack access to equipment sufficient to meet my educational needs if not for the use of this equipment as provided by the library through an Emergency Connectivity Fund grant.” That is part of the grant requirements. We are operating on the honor system when you sign the agreement. Borrowers still need to be 19 years old and are responsible for the users and devices that connect to the hotspot while in their possession (three-week checkout period and no renewals).
Finally, we are hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 There are still a few afternoon slots open, so if you are interested you can call me at 402-727-2694, go to redcrossblood.org or use the Donor App to register.
Laura England-Biggs is Library Director of Keene Memorial Library.