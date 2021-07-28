England-Biggs: Much is taking place at the library

It’s been a few weeks since I had a column here.

I have been busily writing grants for the expansion project (with my fundraising partner Linda McClain) and getting moved to town. Something had to give, and I’m afraid it was this outreach. I will be working hard to stay in touch more frequently in the coming months.

By the time you read this, you’ll have had a chance to participate in one of our first in-person events, the return of Trivia Night on Monday, July 26. We are glad to be able to share this event with folks face-to-face again, as meeting online just wasn’t the same. I’m sure everyone is suffering from Zoom fatigue as much as we are, even though it has become a staple of our existence.

Our Summer Reading Program wraps up Saturday (July 31) with the last day to log your minutes. We are well over 425,000 minutes read as of Monday morning – you definitely exceeded our goal of 300,000! Our original goal of 300 people logging was also shattered with almost 400 of you participating.

You’ll have until Tuesday, Aug. 10 to pick up your prizes.