England-Biggs: New month, new language?

Bon jour, hola, jambo, shalom, konichiwa, ni hao! In other words, hello!

If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, Keene Memorial Library has you covered. We have three language learning resources available – Mango Languages, Little Pim and Pronunciator. Each resource has an app that can be installed on your mobile device. Mango and Pronunciator are designed for adult learners where Little Pim is for children.

There are options for learning Spanish, French, Russian, Icelandic, and more than 150 other options between these resources. We’re looking for feedback from our users on which option they like better.

Mango and Little Pim take the “short bite” approach to the learning process with lessons that can be completed in a few minutes a day. Each lesson builds on the last one. They have apps or you can log on using your desktop computer. It helps to have speakers hooked up so you can hear the native speakers pronounce the word, then repeat it back.