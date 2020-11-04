England-Biggs: New month, new language?

Bon jour, hola, jambo, shalom, konichiwa, ni hao! In other words, hello!
If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, Keene Memorial Library has you covered. We have three language learning resources available – Mango Languages, Little Pim and Pronunciator. Each resource has an app that can be installed on your mobile device. Mango and Pronunciator are designed for adult learners where Little Pim is for children.
There are options for learning Spanish, French, Russian, Icelandic, and more than 150 other options between these resources. We’re looking for feedback from our users on which option they like better.
Mango and Little Pim take the “short bite” approach to the learning process with lessons that can be completed in a few minutes a day. Each lesson builds on the last one. They have apps or you can log on using your desktop computer. It helps to have speakers hooked up so you can hear the native speakers pronounce the word, then repeat it back.
Pronunciator offers daily lessons, personalized courses or a main course which contains a vast amount of structured drills, quizzes and more. There are also learning guides which take you through an 8-week course including city tours, grammar quizzes and more. You can choose from more than 30 different topic areas or occupations when customizing your course content. With Pronunciator, you can even learn English from another language.
Links to all three of these resources are found on the eLibrary page, accessed from the left menu on our homepage (http://www.fremontne.gov/library). Look under the Education and Learning section. Give them a try and let us know how you do. You can call us at 402-727-2694, email library.info@fremontne.gov, message us on Facebook (KeeneMemLib) or just stop by during our regular business hours (Mon-Thurs 9:30 am-8:30 pm, Fri & Sat 9:30 am – 5:30 pm).
Laura England-Biggs is the Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.
