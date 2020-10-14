England-Biggs: News from the library

It’s been a couple of weeks since you heard from me – sorry about that. Like so many of you, I was dealing with some COVID-related issues in my family. My family member is home and doing well, and the rest of our family circle tested negative. I am so appreciative of the fabulous team here at the library who kept things going while I waited patiently for those results.
I’m back now and wanted to update you on some of our new/old programming. We’ve launched a virtual Storytime on Fridays at 10 a.m., which is hosted on our Zoom account. The format is the same – we read a few books, share a few songs or fingerplays, and show you the craft that has been designed to accompany the theme. Packets with the outline of the storytime and craft supplies are available at the Circulation Desk or by calling us at 402-727-2694 for Curbside Pickup. To get the Zoom link, contact us at library.info@fremontne.gov. (We don’t post it anywhere to avoid getting Zoom-bombed by troublemakers.)
Our adult services folks are implementing their Virtual Book Club on the Third Tuesday of every month – also on Zoom. By the time you read this, they will have just met on the 20th to discuss their latest book. The November pick is A Warrior of the People: How Susan LaFlesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor by Joe Starita. You can pick up your copy at the Circulation Desk or again, call us to arrange Curbside Pickup. The Zoom link for this meeting is also available by emailing library.info@fremontne.gov.
We’re also hosting our third annual Book Character Pumpkin Contest this year. This popular event challenges readers to pick a favorite character and then decorate a pumpkin using all sorts of creative methods. (No carved pumpkins, please, as they draw insects and bugs.) The drop off for the pumpkins is October 21-23 with voting for your favorites from October 24-29. There are four age categories for voting: Kids (up to age 7), Tweens (ages 8-12), Teens (ages 13-18) and Adults (19+). The first fifty participants will receive a free pass to the Camp Fontanelle Corn Maze just for participating.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.
