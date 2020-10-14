England-Biggs: News from the library

It’s been a couple of weeks since you heard from me – sorry about that. Like so many of you, I was dealing with some COVID-related issues in my family. My family member is home and doing well, and the rest of our family circle tested negative. I am so appreciative of the fabulous team here at the library who kept things going while I waited patiently for those results.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m back now and wanted to update you on some of our new/old programming. We’ve launched a virtual Storytime on Fridays at 10 a.m., which is hosted on our Zoom account. The format is the same – we read a few books, share a few songs or fingerplays, and show you the craft that has been designed to accompany the theme. Packets with the outline of the storytime and craft supplies are available at the Circulation Desk or by calling us at 402-727-2694 for Curbside Pickup. To get the Zoom link, contact us at library.info@fremontne.gov. (We don’t post it anywhere to avoid getting Zoom-bombed by troublemakers.)