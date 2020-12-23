England-Biggs: Not even COVID-19 could stop our patrons

It’s almost the end of 2020 – thank goodness. This year has been quite a ride for everyone in so many ways.

Here at Keene, we have learned so many valuable lessons about serving our patrons and our community. Not even COVID-19 could stop folks from reading, viewing and listening to their materials. We saw an uptick in our e-book and e-audio offerings from OverDrive.

Curbside pickup was popular for several months until we could open our doors again in late summer. (It’s still available, by the way, in case you are not comfortable coming into the building.)

Our visitors have slowly returned to the library—in 2018-19 we saw an average of 300 people per day. During COVID-19, it’s dropped to a still-respectable 150 folks coming to see us each day. Our virtual Friday morning storytimes and Virtual Novel Ideas Book Club are reconnecting us with our readers. We’ve loved seeing the pictures of the crafts you’ve completed (send them to us at library.info@fremontne.gov) and sharing stories with you again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We’re still looking for new members of our team, and will be hiring two additional part-time positions soon.