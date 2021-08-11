England-Biggs: Program ends well above goal

Summer Reading Program wrapped up Monday with the final push to pick out prizes.

The total minutes read ended up at 495,867 – well above the goal we set of 300,000. A total of 480 readers registered for SRP; 238 folks completed the program (reading more than 945 minutes each). All readers earned a total of 4,250 badges and 3,766 prizes – mostly books, but we had some prizes for grown-ups this year too including fun socks, pens, notebooks and more.

We hope you all enjoyed the Summer Reading Program and will join us again for our Winter Reading Program in December and January.

We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our recent Red Cross Blood Drive on August 3. We collected 13 units, which is one over our goal. According to an email I received from Kyle Jensen of the Red Cross, those donations will impact as many as 39 lives.

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library are holding another Pop-Up Book Nook this weekend. Hours are Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. This features gently used books and media (CDs and DVDs) available in the Library’s East Building so we can hold the Book Nook rain or shine, and no matter how hot it gets.

Finally, just a reminder that we continue to host our Friday morning storytimes by Zoom. Those meet at 10 a.m. and feature Ms. Sonia and Ms. Keir reading several books, sharing songs and fingerplays, and showing off the craft that was designed for that week. You can pick up the Storytime packets any time starting Monday for that Friday’s storytime. Just stop by the Circulation Desk and ask the staff members there. We are still hoping to return to in-person storytimes starting in September. Watch for more details.

Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.

