England-Biggs: Spring programming at the library

Hard to believe but we’re just a few days away from the middle of April!

There’s rain in the forecast, which sparks some great memories for me. When I was a little kid, I used to enjoy splashing through the puddles, driving my grandpa nuts.

He’d say “Oh no, Laura, we don’t go in the puddle. No, Laura, no puddles today. Oh, honey, no, now you come out of that puddle!!” (He was kind of a push-over, if you can’t tell. And I had a twin brother egging me on to come jump up and down in the water.)

Our programming will be raining down this week as well. Thursday, April 14, will be our next Lego Club event at 4 p.m. Youth Services folks are always happy to welcome kids from the community who want to get creative with our Lego blocks. (We do ask that kids younger than 11 be accompanied by a responsible caretaker.)

Thursday, April 14, is our next Bedtime Storytime beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the library. Kids are encouraged to bring a favorite stuffed friend and get comfy in PJs if they wish!

Ms. Justine will read several books, there’ll be music for dancing, and a craft afterward.

Speaking of egging someone on – the Library will be hosting an “Eggstravaganza” all day Friday, April 15. It’ll be a bit of a scavenger hunt, searching the Children’s Area for 10 different egg designs (laminated eggs—not real ones) and marking them off on your official Eggstravaganza sheet. Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a prize.

Also on Friday, April 15, we’re having another Tween Tech Time from 2-4 p.m. Join Ms. Sonia for adventures with our Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) tools and toys. We ask that the Tweens be in fourth-eighth grade to attend this program.

On Monday, April 18, we’ll be hosting another Movie Day with a great family-friendly animated film. We can’t name it here due to licensing restrictions but you can check out the event on our calendars or Facebook page to learn more. The movie starts at 1 p.m. – bring blankets and pillows to make yourselves comfortable. Popcorn will be provided.

There’s an adult program coming up too – Tuesday, April 19, is Novel Idea Book Club, which meets at 6 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room at the Library. This month’s title is “Klara and the Sun” by Kazui Ishiguro. This book has been getting some good buzz on our Facebook page!

While we hope the coming rain showers will be gentle soaking rains, we trust they won’t dampen your spirits or keep you from visiting us this week at your library!

Laura England-Biggs is the Director at Keene Memorial Library.

