England-Biggs: Summer in full swing

Hard to believe it but yesterday was the official start of summer. It’s felt like summer for quite a while here in Nebraska!

At the library, our Summer Reading Program is also in full swing. This past Monday, June 20, we hosted the ever-popular Big Trucks in the parking lot at the library. More than 400 kids and adults came to see the ambulance, fire truck, sheriff and police cars, lots of heavy equipment from the Utility department, a concrete mixer from C. R. Menn and a tractor from Platte Valley Mechanical. Phew! The Friends of Keene Memorial Library sponsored some cool drinks and fruit snacks to help keep folks from overheating.

We are getting ready for a visit from Jeff Quinn on Monday, June 27. He’s one of our favorite magicians and will be performing his Oceans of Possibilities magic show at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Both shows will take place in the Fremont City Auditorium (925 N. Broad St), just down the street from the library. We hope you’ll stop by the library before or after to check out some more books and materials, as well as let us know how much you enjoyed the shows.

For the adults, there’s another Trivia Night coming up Tuesday, June 28. At 6:30 p.m., you can test your knowledge of all things trivial and enjoy some light refreshments. Dan will be your host and emcee once again. There will be some prizes and (most importantly) bragging rights!

Behind the scenes, the rest of the staff is diligently working on plans for the upcoming move to the City Auditorium. We can’t say enough about our partnership with the Park & Recreation department as well as other departments across the City (Warehouse, IT, Accounting, and Administration just to name a few). Without their support and encouragement, we don’t know where we’d be. Our best advice is to watch our Facebook page (facebook.com/KeeneMemLib) or this column for updates on the move and changes to our programming.

Laura England-Biggs is the Library Director at Keene Memorial Library

