England-Biggs: Summer Reading Program almost here

It’s hard to believe, folks, but next Monday, May 23, our Summer Reading Program Kick-Off party takes place at John C. Fremont Park. From 1-3 p.m., kids and families can celebrate the end of school and pick up information from the library about the Summer Reading Program. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation, we’ll have games and a bounce house. Hy-Vee is providing snacks and water for the gathering.

We’ll have some new twists on the “original” SRP this year. For instance – Monday, June 6, we will have three presentations from our friends at Wildlife Encounters. There will be wild and wonderful animals as always, with loads of great information about them shared by the knowledgeable staff from the organization. The shows will be at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. That evening show allows folks who work during the day to be part of this fun presentation. All three shows will be held at the City Auditorium (925 N Broad St).

Additional Monday events are planned at the City Auditorium for June and July, including The String Beans musical group out of Lincoln (June 13 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.), Jeff Quinn Magic Show (June 27 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.), and Dino O’Dell concert (July 11 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.). On June 20, we’ll host the Big Trucks in the Library Parking Lot from 10 a.m. to noon. We expect the usual suspects for that – including a police car, fire truck, ambulance, and some heavy equipment from the Utility department. As always, we thank our fellow City and Utility department workers for sharing their time and knowledge with the kids who love to see the big trucks.

I believe I promised you an update on the Fremont Area Big Give. The Friends of Keene Memorial Library did well this year, with $9,735 raised towards the Expansion Project. Thank you to everyone who donated, and to our anonymous sponsor who matched those donations dollar for dollar.

Finally, I know there are still a lot of questions about the Expansion – when will the project get started, when will we move out to the City Auditorium, how long will everything take? I hope to be able to give you more answers in future columns. The design team and library staff are working hard to nail down the final details, and the rest of the team is doing their due diligence to keep the project on budget.

There are a lot of moving parts to a project this size – I had no idea how many until I was in the thick of it. We thank you for your patience and continued support of the project. It will be such a joy to welcome the community to the new library when it is completed.

Laura England-Biggs is the Library Director at Keene Memorial Library

Laura England-Biggs is the director at Keene Memorial Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0