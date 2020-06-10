England-Biggs: Summer Reading Program – Reimagined Part Two

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As with so many things, COVID-19 has forced Keene Memorial Library to reimagine how we offer our annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). Every year, SRP is a big part of helping kids avoid the Summer Slide, where they lose reading skills gained during the school year.

Since launching our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge on our online reading software, Beanstack. (http://keene.beanstack.org) we have had 107 people register to log their minutes, which total 20,661 as of 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. On Beanstack, readers can log their minutes spent reading to earn free books off our SRP prize cart.

You’ll also earn tickets that can be put towards random drawings for our grand prizes (which include Kindles, Bluetooth earbuds, portable power packs, and $25 Amazon gift cards). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are increasing the number of prizes available this year thanks to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Instead of just 3 or 4 grand prizes, we have over 30 grand prizes available. We hope the encourage more people to read, so we decided to award more chances to win a grand prize.

Our condensed 2020 SRP for kids is available through either Grab & Go kits or online through Beanstack and Instagram (see information on both below).