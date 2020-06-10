England-Biggs: Summer Reading Program – Reimagined Part Two

As with so many things, COVID-19 has forced Keene Memorial Library to reimagine how we offer our annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). Every year, SRP is a big part of helping kids avoid the Summer Slide, where they lose reading skills gained during the school year.
Since launching our 2020 Summer Reading Challenge on our online reading software, Beanstack. (http://keene.beanstack.org) we have had 107 people register to log their minutes, which total 20,661 as of 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. On Beanstack, readers can log their minutes spent reading to earn free books off our SRP prize cart.
You’ll also earn tickets that can be put towards random drawings for our grand prizes (which include Kindles, Bluetooth earbuds, portable power packs, and $25 Amazon gift cards). Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are increasing the number of prizes available this year thanks to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. Instead of just 3 or 4 grand prizes, we have over 30 grand prizes available. We hope the encourage more people to read, so we decided to award more chances to win a grand prize.
Our condensed 2020 SRP for kids is available through either Grab & Go kits or online through Beanstack and Instagram (see information on both below).
For kids under 13, there are SRP Grab & Go kits available for three age groups (Baby Talk with Ms. Keri for Birth-24 months, Wee Imagine with Ms. Laura for 2-6 years, and On a Quest with Ms. Sonia for 6-12 years). Each week’s packet contains a list of songs and activities around a different theme from this year’s overarching theme, Imagine Your Story. There are kings and queens, mythical creatures and much more. Be sure to ask for an SRP Grab & Go kit for each child! You can request the kits by chat, email (library.info@fremontne.gov) or phone (402-727-2694). And watch for weekly Facebook posts encouraging families to share completed activities with their Library friends.
For the teens, we’re trying something new this year – sharing Instagram posts centered around the book(s) they read. Ms. Sonia has put together a great list of different kinds of books to choose from, then they can cosplay or find something that reminds them of the book and post an image to Instagram with the tag #KeeneReadingQuest. Our Instagram account is keenememoriallibrary and our Facebook account is KeeneMemLib.
Finally, we’re hosting an interactive scavenger hunt for all ages. Our first week was looking for Knights with treasure to store – and the final location was First National Bank downtown. Each week, we’ll post clues on at the library, on Facebook & Instagram as well as including them in the Grab & Go bags. Decipher the answer and find the picture on a local shop window downtown. When you do, snap a photo and share it with us on Facebook. There will also be additional themed activities suggested on those signs.
Although the Summer Reading Program you all know and love has been magically changed to an unknown and flexible program, we hope that everyone will take time to read a book or ebook or listen to an audiobook through our FREE online resources such as Libby, Overdrive, or RB Digital. Just use your library card to access thousands of magical worlds.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.
