England-Biggs: Summer Reading Program – Reimagined

As with so many things, COVID-19 has forced Keene Memorial Library to reimagine how we offer our annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). Every year, SRP is a big part of helping kids avoid the Summer Slide, where they lose reading skills gained during the school year.

A condensed 2020 SRP will officially kick off Thursday May 28 with registration on our online reading software, Beanstack. (http://keene.beanstack.org or from our home page, fremontne.gov/library) On Beanstack, readers can log their minutes spent reading to earn free books off our SRP prize cart. You’ll also earn tickets which can be put towards random drawings for our grand prizes (we’re still working out some of those details) – among those prizes will be special lunch boxes and backpacks featuring mermaids and dinosaurs! Our condensed 2020 SRP will be available through either Grab & Go kits or online through Beanstack and Instagram (see information on both below).

Normally, we have Monday programs with entertainers and educators. Because of the restrictions on public gatherings and the need to socially distance when we are together, those programs have been canceled this year. We will miss our performers, but look forward to having them back next year when things return to “normal.”