England-Biggs: Summer Reading Program – Reimagined

As with so many things, COVID-19 has forced Keene Memorial Library to reimagine how we offer our annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). Every year, SRP is a big part of helping kids avoid the Summer Slide, where they lose reading skills gained during the school year.
A condensed 2020 SRP will officially kick off Thursday May 28 with registration on our online reading software, Beanstack. (http://keene.beanstack.org or from our home page, fremontne.gov/library) On Beanstack, readers can log their minutes spent reading to earn free books off our SRP prize cart. You’ll also earn tickets which can be put towards random drawings for our grand prizes (we’re still working out some of those details) – among those prizes will be special lunch boxes and backpacks featuring mermaids and dinosaurs! Our condensed 2020 SRP will be available through either Grab & Go kits or online through Beanstack and Instagram (see information on both below).
Normally, we have Monday programs with entertainers and educators. Because of the restrictions on public gatherings and the need to socially distance when we are together, those programs have been canceled this year. We will miss our performers, but look forward to having them back next year when things return to “normal.”
Our weekly classes for kids under 18 will take a new form this year. Instead of gathering in the large meeting room for a storytime or a presentation, there will be SRP Grab & Go kits available for three age groups (Birth-24 months, 2-6 years, and 6-12 years). Each week will have a list of songs and activities around a different theme from The Land of Heroes to Magical Creatures. We’ll also include a list of suggested books for that theme. Starting June 1, be sure to ask for a SRP Grab & Go kit for each child! You can request the kits by chat, email (library.info@fremontne.gov) or phone (402-727-2694). And watch for weekly Facebook posts encouraging families to share completed activities with their Library friends.
For the teens, we’re trying something new this year – Instagram posts centered around the books they read. Ms. Sonia has put together a great list of different kinds of books to choose from, then they can cosplay or find something that reminds them of the book and post an image to Instagram with the tag #KeeneReadingQuest. Look for more details on that on our Facebook page too.
Finally, there will be an interactive scavenger hunt for all ages. We’ll post clues on Facebook & Instagram as well as including them in the Grab & Go bags. Decipher the answer and find the picture on a local shop window downtown. When you do, snap a photo and share it with us on Facebook. There will also be additional activities suggested on those signs.
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library.
