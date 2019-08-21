Our 2019 Summer Reading Program is in the books, so to speak, and the results are out of this world! A Universe of Stories really spoke to people this year – attendance continued to be above expectations at our events and our readers smashed every goal we set for them.
Our Summer Performers series had 1,964 people in attendance – down a little from last year’s spike of 2,100+ but still more than our library could hold. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with Parks and Rec, we were still able to move those Monday shows to the City Auditorium before it closed down for the renovation process.
Our weekly classes boasted an attendance of 268, down a little again from last year’s 300, but still respectable. And we actually had teen participation this year! We served up activities to both the Summer Lunch/STEAM Program and the Summer Success Academy at FPS, reaching an additional 760 kids.
Where things get really exciting is the “reading for prizes” part of Summer Reading. Our goals were simple; get 300 people to register for the program and have 250 of them log their reading. If everyone finished the program with 945 minutes read, we would reach 283,500 total minutes for the summer.
In the end, more than 600 people registered and 434 of them logged minutes. On Friday, August 16, the last morning of the program, we had well over 511,500 minutes logged. That’s 200% of the registration goal, 174% of the people logging goal and 180% of the minutes logged goal.
The individual reading goal was 945 minutes per person (15 minutes a day for 9 weeks). Last year 90 people reached that level; this year, 215 readers completed the program.
Last year’s readers earned 1,533 prizes – one for every 105 minutes read. This year, we added some registration prizes and folks earned more than 4,100 Chipotle coupons, free books, backpacks, other school supplies and Nebraska State Fair passes for those under 12 who completed the program. 3,400 of those prizes were earned by reading the same 105 minutes.
The school supplies were new to our prize cart this year, and were a big hit with both young and young-at-heart readers. We owe a big “thank you” to the Friends of Keene Memorial Library who supported us with prize books along with not just one but two orders of school supplies to try to keep up with the demand.
We are grateful to the readers of Fremont for their overwhelming response to the Summer Reading Program. Next year’s theme, Imagine Your Story, will take us into the world of mythology, fantasy and fairy tales. We look forward to seeing what happens and hope you’ll join us again! (Don’t forget about the Winter Reading Challenge as well – that’s currently being planned by our friends at Beanstack, we’ll share more information when it becomes available.)