Last week I talked about some of our audio collections. This week I’d like to change gears a bit and talk about how the library is taking its offerings to the streets of Fremont.
One of our favorite things to do is interact with the people of Fremont and the surrounding communities. And one of the best ways to do that is to get out of the four walls that contain the physical collections.
We’ve got a couple of opportunities coming up in the next two weeks. First up is Friday Night Trivia at the Polymath Cyber Café (414 N Main St) on March 15 at 6 pm. Come explore different topics with friends and strangers, compete for prizes and generally have a good time.
Our next offering is A Novel Idea Book Club, which will meet on Tuesday March 19 at Wine Experience (415 N Main St). Enjoy a little adult beverage while discussing this month’s selection, Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruis Zafon. Need a summary of the book? Barcelona 1945: A city slowly heals in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War, and Daniel, an antiquarian book dealer’s son who mourns the loss of his mother, finds solace in a mysterious book entitled The Shadow of the Wind, by one Julian Carax. It’s a complex story within a story filled with romance, intrigue, and betrayal that will keep you turning the pages to find out what happens next.
We also go out into the community to visit our homebound patrons. These are library cardholders who for some reason cannot make it to the library under their own steam. We bring them books and other items from the library collection to make sure their days are filled with something to do. It’s something we provide on either a temporary or long-term basis to anyone who asks for the service. To apply for a homebound card, contact Circulation Manager Elisa Cruz at the library.
We’re always looking for other partnerships so if you’re part of an organization or group that has an opportunity for the library to get involved, let us know!