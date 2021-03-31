England-Biggs: The best-kept secret in town

I was talking with a library supporter the other day following the Library Board meeting. She told me that there are folks out there in Fremont who don’t know what we have to offer besides Storytimes. They don’t necessarily read the paper, listen to the radio, or go on Facebook to learn about what’s available. So how do we reach them?
That’s where you come in, dear reader. If you’re a library user, could you take a few minutes to mention us at your next social club gathering? Or when someone you know complains about the price of Audible and Amazon for their reading needs?
We have OverDrive and Libby for people who want to read on their electronic devices – e-books, audiobooks, and now e-magazines. The great thing is that the e-mags don’t count against your checkout limit of 6 items at one time. You can choose how long to keep each of these resources and the apps are free for iOs and Android.
If you don’t see a title you want in OverDrive or Libby, or if the hold list is too long – stop by and ask for a Request a Title form. We can try to add a copy of your requested title to our library’s collection. The same goes for our print and media collections in the library itself.
We have computers available for job-searching, printing, resume creation and yes, even just browsing the internet or gaming. Our staff is available to help with simple requests or you can book time with us for one-on-one assistance through the Book-A-Librarian program. Ask any staff member to get your own appointment for help with any of the above, setting up a cell phone, starting to use a Kindle or other e-reader and so much more. Or if you are available Friday afternoons, stop by from 4-5 for Digital Drop-In – it’s an informal way to get help with tech issues.
Speaking of computers – a portion of our budget is set aside for electronic databases that help with finding people’s addresses (AtoZ Databases), learning a language (Pronunciator), and training in over 50 different areas (LinkedIn Learning, formerly Lynda.com). We have genealogy resources (Ancestry and HeritageQuest) in addition to full-text of the Fremont Tribune available from 1999-present and Tribune microfilm from the 1860s to 2013. These resources—and more—are available in our e-library.
I haven’t even touched on our bilingual staff, Spanish language materials, homebound delivery, curbside pickup, book clubs, interlibrary loan (where we borrow books from other libraries) or our meeting room that’s available for non-profits and other community organizations to use during the 60 hours a week that your library is open.
Your library does a lot for folks outside Storytime. We’re maybe the best-kept secret in town. Won’t you help us spread the word about what we can do for your friends and neighbors?
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.