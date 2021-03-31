England-Biggs: The best-kept secret in town

I was talking with a library supporter the other day following the Library Board meeting. She told me that there are folks out there in Fremont who don’t know what we have to offer besides Storytimes. They don’t necessarily read the paper, listen to the radio, or go on Facebook to learn about what’s available. So how do we reach them?

That’s where you come in, dear reader. If you’re a library user, could you take a few minutes to mention us at your next social club gathering? Or when someone you know complains about the price of Audible and Amazon for their reading needs?

We have OverDrive and Libby for people who want to read on their electronic devices – e-books, audiobooks, and now e-magazines. The great thing is that the e-mags don’t count against your checkout limit of 6 items at one time. You can choose how long to keep each of these resources and the apps are free for iOs and Android.

If you don’t see a title you want in OverDrive or Libby, or if the hold list is too long – stop by and ask for a Request a Title form. We can try to add a copy of your requested title to our library’s collection. The same goes for our print and media collections in the library itself.