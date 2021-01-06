England-Biggs: The power of a library card

Welcome to 2021! Perhaps you’ve made a resolution to learn something new this year; how to use Microsoft Excel, how to knit, even how to take better pictures. Did you know you can learn to do all of that and more with your library card?

We have plenty of books on these topics – including eBooks available from OverDrive and Libby! Our electronic databases, are available from home with your library card, offer instant access to even more educational options.

Lynda.com is well-known as a database with tutorials on almost any software you can imagine. You can also learn to be a digital photographer, improve your marketing skills, and much more.

Universal Class has over 500 classes in subjects like Accounting, Office Skills, Pet and Animal Care, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Self-Help, Homeschooling, and Writing Skills. Many of the courses offer Continuing Education credits upon completion.

Pronunciator is a new database we added which features language learning on multiple levels. You can do daily lessons or customize your learning for 5 or more specific topics (like communication, mind/body, pets, business, finance and more). You can also select your occupation and Pronunciator will customize the content for you.