England-Biggs: The power of a library card

Welcome to 2021! Perhaps you’ve made a resolution to learn something new this year; how to use Microsoft Excel, how to knit, even how to take better pictures. Did you know you can learn to do all of that and more with your library card?
We have plenty of books on these topics – including eBooks available from OverDrive and Libby! Our electronic databases, are available from home with your library card, offer instant access to even more educational options.
Lynda.com is well-known as a database with tutorials on almost any software you can imagine. You can also learn to be a digital photographer, improve your marketing skills, and much more.
Universal Class has over 500 classes in subjects like Accounting, Office Skills, Pet and Animal Care, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Self-Help, Homeschooling, and Writing Skills. Many of the courses offer Continuing Education credits upon completion.
Pronunciator is a new database we added which features language learning on multiple levels. You can do daily lessons or customize your learning for 5 or more specific topics (like communication, mind/body, pets, business, finance and more). You can also select your occupation and Pronunciator will customize the content for you.
Testing and Education Reference Center (Peterson’s Education Prep) offers you the chance to improve your scores on standardized tests from high school – graduate school or to take practice exams from vocational areas from Accountant to Teaching.
You often just log into each of the databases using your card number and PIN (usually the last four digits of your phone number). If you encounter any difficulty logging in, call us at 402-727-2694 and ask for assistance.
Each of these resources is available to you at no charge through the Keene Memorial Library web page (http://www.fremontne.gov/library). Click on eLibrary from the left navigation menu, then scroll down to Education and Online Learning.
Happy New Year from your library staff – please let us know if we can be of any assistance to you as you learn more about our resources!
Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian and Interim Director at Keene Memorial Library.