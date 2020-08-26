England-Biggs: There’s Probably a Book for That: Bibliotherapy

They aren’t all sad books, despite that list above. Some are for happy occasions that confuse children, like The Ring Bear by N. L. Sharp. Robert learns that he will be the “ring bear” for his Aunt Jane’s wedding – and can’t figure out how that will work since bears aren’t allowed in church.

The Moment You Were Born: A Story for You and Your Premature Baby by Sandra M. Lane (MA, SLP) and Brenda S. Miles (PhD) is “a gentle and soothing story for you and your baby as you share moments in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).” The book encourages mothers and fathers to read aloud to their little ones because familiar voices can help calm babies, as well as strengthening their bonds.

This is How We Became a Family: An Adoption Story by Wayne Willis shows one family’s journey through the adoption system and lovingly illustrates the many helpers along the way.

There are books on bullying, getting glasses, families who may look different (two mommies or two daddies), child abuse, alcoholism, and many more “tough topics” in this section. We even included books on going to school for the first time, which is perhaps a little more timely than ever this year.

You can stop by and browse the Issues section (the books with the dark green labels) or ask at the front desk for help searching the catalog for specific topics you want to address. If you’d like help with locating materials for your young readers, you can call the library at 402-727-2694 or email library.info@fremontne.gov. When calling, ask for Laura or Sonia, we’d be glad to pull some books for you to look at. The library is currently open Monday – Wednesday from 9:30 am – 8:30 pm and Thursday – Saturday from 9:30 am – 5:30 pm.

Laura England-Biggs is the Youth Services Librarian at Keene Memorial Library. She is temporarily filling in for Director Tina Walker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0