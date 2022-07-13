England-Biggs: Time for a change

Last year about this time, I moved from Omaha to Fremont.

It was a frantic time getting to the actual move date. We had less than three weeks to pack up our life and get rid of the things we didn’t think we needed. Did we take everything we should have? No. Did we get rid of things we miss now? Sure. But we’re happy residents of Fremont now. And that’s what matters in the end.

Why am I telling you this? It’s time for another move. Not for me, but for the library. We’ll be moving to the Fremont City Auditorium in August. We’re negotiating with several movers to find the best deal for the City and most workable timeframe.

In order to be ready for this move, you will start to see boxes and library workers packing up parts of the book collection. We’ll be taking some of the materials (primarily books, DVDs, and Playaways) to the auditorium as the items still available for checkout; the rest of the materials will end up in storage. There simply isn’t enough room for us to take everything we own.

We’ll be closing our doors to the public on Monday, Aug. 1. We anticipate being closed the entire month of August to achieve our goal of an organized, smooth move. We’ll use that time to pack the rest of the materials collection, organize the boxes into their distinct piles for storage or auditorium, and get our offices and workspaces ready to go.

You may have noticed that we’ve discontinued our print magazines due to lack of circulation; you can still check out e-magazines on Libby along with e-books, e-audiobooks and e-videos. Ask one of the library staff to show you how. We do plan to offer in-person access to our daily and weekly newspapers at the auditorium.

At this time, the library plans to reopen the Tuesday after Labor Day (Sept. 6). We will have limited services available at the auditorium, but are still planning to have public internet computers. We also plan to offer Book-a-Librarian sessions as time permits.

Items checked out from today forward will be due back Sept. 6. Please hang onto those items until we reopen at the city auditorium. At this time, there won’t be an outside dropbox available at our temporary location; all items will have to be returned inside during operating hours. We’re still looking into some options; if anything changes, I’ll let you know.

We recognize that this closing is a pain point for many in the community. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to serving you from the city auditorium, thanks to our partners at the City of Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.