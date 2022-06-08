England-Biggs: Two steps forward, one step back

Hello Fremont! I promised you an update to the Fremont Area Big Give a few weeks ago – then things got busy and I didn’t get anything written for submission. Expansion planning, design coordination, and obligatory library director-related meetings were all getting the better of me. I am not trying to make excuses, just explaining the gap in communication.

The Fremont Area Big Give 2022 was a rousing success in the community, as you may have seen in various articles in the Tribune or on Facebook. The Friends of Keene Memorial Library are grateful for the support from an anonymous donor who matched our donations this year. The total received (including the anonymous match, a $500 Golden Ticket and two employer matches) was $9,735 towards the Expansion Project.

As part of the Expansion Project, I’ve been meeting weekly with the team of architects, contractors and our owner’s rep to nail down some of the finer points in the design. We’ve looked at the exterior doors, electrical outlets, and network data ports for most areas of the library. This week, we intend to dig into the Youth Services service areas (children and teens) to fine-tune the layout and other design aspects.

There are so many moving parts to this operation, I have been grateful to the team we’ve assembled. We also owe a big thanks to the other departments (Park & Recreation, Information Technology, and City Administration, just to name a few) who are making our project a priority in their busy agendas as well.

Finally, I feel I should share some news about the most valuable resource at the library – our staff. We said goodbye to one of our part-time staff members last week, and another is leaving next week. We’ll miss their smiling faces and wish them well in their future endeavors.

As part of the transition with a smaller staff to a smaller space, the library is temporarily adjusting its hours to reflect the reduction in capacity. Beginning Saturday, June 18, we’ll be open the following hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. These will be our hours for the foreseeable future.

As always, please reach out to me with questions or concerns at 402-727-2694 or laura.biggs@fremontne.gov.

Laura England-Biggs is the Library Director at Keene Memorial Library

