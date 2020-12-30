England-Biggs: Welcoming a new year

Hard to believe it, but a new year is almost upon us. 2020 has been a year of surprises – not all of them are ones we care to remember. We’re hopeful that 2021 will be full of more great reading, listening and viewing with materials from your library.

The librarians are busily selecting new items that will continue to roll onto the shelves with help from the rest of the staff. We are always looking for suggestions too, so let us know what you want to read, hear or watch! Ask for a Suggest-a-Title form at the desk or go online at http://fremontne.gov/FormCenter/Library-4/Suggest-a-Title-40. We can’t always get what you want but we will do our best. And for those items we can’t get, there’s always Interlibrary Loan (where other libraries send us their materials on loan for you).

From Jan. 1-31, Keene Memorial Library will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Book Like Us,” sponsored by Simon and Schuster (S&S). We challenge our patrons to read at least 465 minutes each during the month and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site at keene.beanstack.org. If everyone who has a library card signs up and logs their minutes, we should shatter our goal of 93,000 minutes. Thousands of libraries and schools across the nation will encourage their communities to read a target number of minutes and books.