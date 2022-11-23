England-Biggs: We're thankful for our library patrons

Searching Dictionary.com, I found the following definitions for Thanksgiving (noun):

1—the act of giving thanks; grateful acknowledgment of benefits or favors;

2—an expression of thanks;

3—a public celebration in acknowledgment of divine favor or kindness;

4—a national holiday celebrated as a day of feasting and giving thanks for divine favors or goodness, observed on the fourth Thursday of November in the U.S. and in Canada on the second Monday of October.

Despite social media evidence to the contrary, I believe I have a lot to be thankful for this year. I have a roof over my head, food on the table and the warmth of friendships and family to sustain me. I also have a job that provides me with what I need to survive – not just a salary, but a reason to get up each morning.

At the library, we provide services people are thankful for such as internet hotspots for those doing homework and job searching; we provide computers to those without devices of their own. We have reading material for all ages and reading levels, for both education and pleasure. We have movies and TV shows to entertain young and old.

At Keene Memorial Library, we’re thankful for you, our readers and visitors. You have made your way across the street to the Fremont City Auditorium at 925 N. Broad St. to access our computers, read our newspapers, and borrow our books, DVDs, and Playaways. You’ve been accessing more of our online resources, too. We are so excited to report that the first orders of new books have started arriving, and will be on the new materials displays the next time you stop by.

Speaking of stopping by, our hours the rest of the week are as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Closed.

Friday, Nov. 25: Closed.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Justine Ridder, Youth Services Librarian, and I will be participating in the Christmas Walk at Gallery 92 West (92 W. Sixth St.) from 5-7 p.m. Join us for storytime, crafts, refreshments and some amazing art on display.

I hope you’ll stop by soon to utilize all the materials we offer and services we provide. While you’re here, perhaps you’ll take a moment to say “Thank you” to the good folks who work here. Don’t forget to thank the other service people in your life – from first responders to mail carriers, utility workers, etc. And finally, thank you for your support of Keene Memorial Library.