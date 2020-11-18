England-Biggs: White Light City Tree Lighting set Thursday

The winter season is almost upon us. Thanksgiving is just a week away.

And it’s the season of COVID-19. A lot of things will look different this year. One tradition that Fremont can count on is the White Lights City Tree at Keene Memorial Library.

We’ll light it up via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19.

The White Light City tradition in Fremont dates back almost 50 years to the 1970s, when Ray and Marianne Simmons visited Williamsburg, Virginia.

They were taken with the simple white lights in the windows of the homes and businesses of that historic town. The tradition caught on and Fremont as The White Light City was memorialized by then-Mayor Skip Edwards in an official proclamation.

Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination, which also involves fireworks, is based loosely on the colonial (and English) tradition of placing lighted candles in the windows of homes and public buildings to celebrate a special event.

The winning of a war and the birthday of the reigning monarch are examples of such national events. A grand illumination is an outdoor ceremony involving the simultaneous activation of lights.*