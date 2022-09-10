Enjoy a meal at La Hacienda in Fremont

The first thing that catches the eye when customers walk into La Hacienda Mexican restaurant are the hand-painted booths imported from Guadalajara.

“When we began renovating the restaurant after buying it in 2016,” said Elizabeth Salguero, “we definitely wanted to keep these booths and add even more authentic décor.”

Throughout the years, Salguero and her husband, José, had worked at several Mexican restaurants before opening their business at 3140 Elk Lane in Fremont.

Salguero had been working retail when she met José.

“While working at a restaurant, he was also on a cleaning crew that was doing work for the retail establishment I was working at,” she said. “He put in six hours there and then went to work another 11 hours at the restaurant.”

The two of them had a language barrier that made communication difficult.

“He knew no English, and I knew no Spanish,” she said. “I had only studied German in high school.”

Salguero said it took José about six weeks to work up the courage to talk to her.

“He said, ‘Hello, how are you?’ and I replied in English, but he couldn’t understand me. We started texting using Google Translate. Back then it was much harder to use than it is now,” she said.

The couple began dating five months later, and Salguero decided to leave retail and go work as a server with José at the restaurant.

“After a couple of years, he was the first to come up with the idea of starting our own restaurant, and from there we had set our goal in place,” Salguero said. “I felt like I needed more experience and to learn other roles to help us succeed in our goal of having our own restaurant, so I started working at other restaurants.”

Salguero began working at other restaurants that offered family and fine dining and from there learned how to bartend and supervise.

“We were working six to seven days a week," she said. "We both would start work around 8:30 in the morning, and the day didn’t end for us till about 2 a.m. most days.”

“We saved up all our money for the next few years and finally bought this restaurant in January 2016. We closed the restaurant down for a month to remodel both the front of the house and the kitchen,” she said.

A month later, the new La Hacienda opened.

“We’ve been working to improve it ever since,” Salguero said.

Their road to success was not a smooth one, however. The following year, Salguero slipped and injured one of her hands when she accidentally fell into the deep fryer.

“I was packing up for a catering job, and José was working in Minnesota," she said. "One of our amazing employees took it upon herself to drive me to the hospital, then still managed to get the catering order delivered in time.”

Salguero was limited at work during the three months it took her hand to heal.

The following year Salguero gave birth prematurely.

“I gave birth to our baby boy, Isaiah, the day after Easter, and unfortunately, he passed away in my arms. But we are so grateful we had a chance to meet him, and he is always in our thoughts and watching over us,” she said.

That same year she was blessed with her Rainbow baby, Josiah, and was on bed rest for the last half of the pregnancy.

In 2019, Fremont was one of many cities impacted by the flood.

“We had to leave our home and stay in a hotel until it was safe to go back home. We were lucky to be able to keep the restaurant open during the time,” Salguero said. “Our second child was only 2 months old.”

The start of the pandemic in 2020 was another challenge the couple faced.

“There were so many times when I wanted to just give up just to keep my sanity,” Salguero said. “But José was the strong one. He was determined to keep going. After all the hurdles we’ve been through, he would remind me how it has only made us stronger and to keep pushing.”

Salguero feels that the many challenges she and her husband have had to work through have only served to bring them closer together.

The couple is grateful for their customers.

“We call them our guests,” she said, “because when we welcome them into our restaurant, it feels like we’re welcoming them into our home.

"Over the years we’ve seen our guests support us and encourage us,” she said.

“We’ve had the privilege of watching them and their kids grow up. Besides José’s three brothers working at the restaurant, we have other employees who have been with us for years as well," she said. "We feel like we’re all family. Without our amazing guests and employees, we wouldn’t still be here today.”

Salguero’s appreciation for the community support grows as well.

“I’ve never lived in a community that is as tight-knit and supportive as Fremont, she said. "This community is truly wonderful.”