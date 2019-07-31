Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante and First National Bank of Omaha recently announced the start of the NEST 529 Back-to-School Photo Drawing. The second annual drawing is one of the many scholarships offered by NEST 529, which awarded $120,000 in scholarship account bonuses and contributions in 2018 alone.
To enter the Back-to-School Photo Drawing, families nationwide are invited to submit back-to-school photos of children 8 years old or younger now through Sept. 30. At the close of the drawing, 10 randomly selected winners will each receive a $2,000 contribution to a NEST 529 College Savings Plan account. Entries will be accepted by mail and online at NEST529.com/backtoschool.
More details about the Back-to-School Photo Drawing are available at NEST529.com/scholarships.