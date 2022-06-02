Entries sought for Cedar Days Parade on June 12

Registrations are still being accepted for the 2nd Annual Cedar Days Parade in Cedar Bluffs.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Businesses, organizations and the general public are invited to enter a float, car or truck in the parade.

Parade entries can hand or throw candy to kids and adults. Water guns that reach the crowd also are welcome.

Registration is free. To register your entry in the parade, email Jeff Beckman at jeff.beckman@cbwildcats.org or Jen Kiefer at kiefer7924@gmail.com.

Cedar Days activities are planned for June 10-12. For more information, visit Cedar Days on Facebook.

