A trio of Fremont High School students brought home State Championship honors after competing at the Nebraska State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in Grand Island over the weekend.
Ivan Esparza, Jack Norris and Eric Romero each finished at the top of their respective competitions during the conference, earning the chance to travel to Louisville, Kentucky to compete in the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in June.
“The reason these three gentlemen were so successful was the time and dedication they put toward the areas they competed in,” Brad Ryun, Industrial Technology Instructor and SkillsUSA Adviser at FHS, said. “To see the pride on their faces when they went up to get their medals, there is nothing like it.”
Esparza, a senior at FHS, was named Welding Champion at the competition which entailed a written test over general knowledge welding information as well as the reading and interpretation of welding prints for five different types of welding projects including: gas metal arc welding, shielded metal arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and oxyfuel gas cutting.
Esparza has completed both the FHS and Metropolitan Community College welding academies and continues to work with Rob Hocking of MCC, taking night and weekend classes to continue his welding education. He thanked Hocking for his support.
Norris, a junior at FHS, earned the state championship for masonry after building a 4-foot brick wall using different types of brick and block for structure and design. Norris won the competition after placing third in last year’s event.
“He used what he learned from his previous attempt to push his skills and talent a bit farther this year,” Ryun said.
Norris has also been sharpening his skills through work with Zeleny Masonry, and gave thanks to Bill Zeleny for the opportunity.
Romero, also a junior, won his state championship in the plumbing competition. The contest involved reading plans, cutting and installing copper plumbing lines as well as PVC drain pipes for a bathroom stall, sink and vent.
“Eric found a partnership in Wiese Plumbing that is going to set him up for a long and prosperous future and (FHS instructor) Jamison Baird says that he gets better with every practice,” Ryun said.
Along with the three state champions, 15 total FHS students competed at the Nebraska State SkillsUSA Leadership Conference including senior Devin Roschewski who earned runner-up in the machining competition.
Roschewksi, who works at MJN Machining in Fremont, was judged on his precision measurement skills and his reading and interpretation of drawings for projects he made on a manual milling machine and lathe. He extended thanks to Mickey Nelson ad FHS instructor Keith Cunnings for their support.
Ryun expressed his enthusiasm for his team’s performance at the state competition saying they represented FHS and the Fremont community throughout the weekend in Grand Island.
“Deep in my heart, I think every student that we brought had the ability to be a champion,” he said. “They all put in the work and when it was all said and done they did a great job and represented Fremont High School, their families, and all that helped them get there with their heads held high.”
Esparza, Norris and Romero will now get the chance to test their mettle against other students from around the country as they travel to the National SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in June.
Ryun says the trip to Louisville will provide the students plenty of pressure and excitement.
“We will try to prepare the students as best we can to represent the state of Nebraska as a champion and of all the previous champions we have traveled to Nationals with, they have yet to disappoint,” he said. “This group will be no different. They will pour hour after hour into preparing over the next two months and go down there to face their competition head-on with confidence.”
Along with their competitions, the National Leadership Conference also provides the opportunity for students to expand their education and enjoy all that the Louisville Area has to offer.
“There will be panels of industry experts hosting job skill demonstrations and talking to students about the future of the industry,” Ryun said. “Every experience at the conference is designed to build leaders.”