Estimated loss at Palleton fire is $400,000

No one was injured, but an estimated $400,000 in damages occurred during a late Wednesday morning fire at Palleton of Fremont.

Capt. Tom Christensen of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters got the call shortly before noon and headed to the business at 830 S. Main St.

The fire originated with a pallet grinder used to grind scrap wood into sawdust, which is dumped into a semi-trailer parked nearby.

“We believe a hot ember caught sawdust on fire which then caught the machine on fire,” he said.

When workers returned from lunch, they saw the fire and drove the semi-trailer truck away from it.

Christensen said the back door of the trailer melted and a tarp caught on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the truck had been pulled a short distance from the fire, but workers couldn’t get the truck to go too far because the vehicle’s brakes wouldn’t release.

The bulk of the fire was where the hydraulic lines were in the grinder and in the conveyer belt area that offloads the sawdust. The fire melted the grinder’s hydraulic lines.