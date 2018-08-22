With suicide rates rising throughout the country, the need for increased awareness, education and preventative resources is of utmost importance.
According to the Center for Disease Control, suicide rates rose in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016. The rate of increase in Nebraska over that time was 16.2 percent.
Data from the CDC also shows that on average one person dies by suicide every 1.5 days in the state.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month across the country and two local organizations are looking to start a conversation about suicide prevention.
Fremont Family Coalition and Fremont Nazarene Church are asking area residents to join the conversation about suicide and suicide prevention at a conference being called Suicide Speaks at the local church, 960 Johnson Road, on September 19.
“There is a relevant gap concerning mental health in the community, and really across the country,” Shayla Linn, community impact coordinator at Fremont Family Coalition, said. “This is really just an opportunity for anyone in the community to come together and break down some of those barriers.”
The free event will be held from 6-8 p.m. and will feature several speakers, conversations, and activities designed for people of all ages.
“We wanted to try and reach out to everyone in the community and provide opportunities at least have a conversation about suicide, depression and mental health,” Linn said.
The event will feature activities specifically designed for children, from birth to 4th grade, in age appropriate activities.
“There will be child care provided so parents with young children who would like to participate have that opportunity, we didn’t want to create any barriers,” Linn said. “The children will be involved with age appropriate activities that are designed to just get them thinking about their feelings and hopefully more comfortable with expressing those feelings.”
Adults at the event will hear from Janae Shillito of The Kim Foundation and Donna Wolfe of the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition.
The Kim Foundation’s mission is to serve as a supportive resource and compassionate voice for lives touched by mental illness and suicide, and plays an active role in policy, outreach, education, and funding in all components of mental health care in Nebraska.
Youths and teenagers will also participate in a roundtable discussion along with Wolfe.
“We will also have licensed therapists there to help lead and facilitate the conversation,” Linn said. “We also wanted to have them as a resource for people who feel the need to reach out at the event.”
The event will also include a free pizza dinner that will be served from 6-6:30 p.m.
Suicide Speaks is presented by the Mental Health and the Youth Safety and Prevention Committees of the Fremont Family Coalition.
Talking to a loved one about their feelings and behaviors may reduce their risk of acting on suicidal thoughts. If you feel a loved one is in immediate danger, seek emergency help by calling 911, contact a mental health professional, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.