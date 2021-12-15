Event nets $1,500 for area nonprofit

Some folks on tractors went a few extra miles to benefit an area organization.

Earlier this fall, the Goldenrod Tractor Ride took place with old-time tractors rolling across the countryside.

The ride raised $1,300 and a benefactor donated another $200 to make for a total of $1,500. The funds recently were donated to Roots to Wings in Arlington.

Roots to Wings is a nonprofit organization that works to provide authentic life experiences for individuals with a disability. It features a downtown retail store in Arlington, where individuals sell produce during the summer. They sell other items they’ve made or refurbished along with products such as tortilla chips, dips, rubs and cookie and bread mixes in jars.

The nonprofit is remodeling a building in downtown Arlington, where it plans to relocate and expand to be open more days and serve more individuals.

“We think that Roots to Wings does such a great job that it’s our pleasure to be able to give them the proceeds from the Golden Rod Tractor Ride,” said Cheryl Ferguson, support staff.

Ferguson said the nonprofit was very grateful to receive the funds from the tractor ride and that the ride was a great success.

Forty-eight tractors were preregistered for the annual ride. During the ride, participants traveled through the scenic countryside of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties.

Event organizers have long said that by traveling on an old-time tractor, they are able to see things they wouldn’t normally observe while driving down the road at 55 mph.

The tractors also roll past some care centers, where residents enjoy seeing reminders of earlier times when they used these types of agricultural vehicles.

In the past, the tractor ride has donated funds to other causes such as the former Hope Center for Kids in Fremont.

Besides the tractor ride donation, Roots to Wings also was one of eight nonprofits that recently received a grant from the Fremont Area Community Foundation.

