Event to benefit Scribner celebration
Local News

The Scribner SQ150 committee will be hosting the Waffle Man on Sunday. Serving will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.

A freewill donation will be accepted. There also will be a bake sale.

