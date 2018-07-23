Alleecia McElroy has quite a day planned for Aug. 12.
The 7-year-old Fremonter will spend the day at a Family Fun Benefit at the Tin Lizzy Tavern, jumping on bounce houses and playing carnival games in a community event being held in her name.
The event is a fundraiser to help her family get a Diabetes Alert Dog, one that will help Alleecia navigate a recent diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes.
“She has extremely uncontrollable numbers,” said Tammi McElroy, Alleecia’s grandmother. “She doesn’t recognize any of her symptoms at all, which is very scary because (her blood sugar levels) could be going super high or super low and she’s going to act the same.”
A Diabetes Alert Dog is trained to sense when its owner’s blood sugar is too high or too low. It is also trained to alert the owner or family members when it senses a change.
Alleecia currently has sensors that can help monitor her blood sugar level, but they are often unreliable, McElroy said. And it was one night when those sensors faltered that inspired Alleecia’s family to seek other alternatives.
That night, after Alleecia went to sleep, her father woke up at 1 a.m. and noticed Alleecia’s sensors weren’t working. He found that her blood sugar level was incredibly low, and she wasn’t waking up.
“After a long time giving her sugar and glucose and all that stuff, he finally got her awake,” McElroy said. “But if she would have gone all night until morning, she would have been probably not with us today or in a huge diabetic coma.”
A diabetes alert dog would be trained to Alleecia’s specific scent, and will place its paw on Alleecia when it detects a change in glucose level. When she’s asleep, the dog would attempt to wake her, and if unsuccessful, would then wake her parents.
“The dog will actually alert us between 40 to 45 minutes sooner than what her sensors would even alert,” McElroy said.
But those dogs are expensive — upward of $15,000. So the Aug. 12 event is hoping to make it possible.
The event is a “family fun benefit,” McElroy said. It’s open to the community and all proceeds go to Alleecia. There will be two bounce houses, a dunk tank, raffles with $2,000 worth of prizes, donated food, a balloon artist, costumed characters and a DJ.
Everything has been donated or sponsored.
The event, held at the Tin Lizzy Tavern, will go from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It costs $10 for kids to get a bracelet for the bounce houses. They’ll get two free game tickets for carnivals, with any additional games costing $1. All games have prizes.
McElroy is also selling T-shirts for the event. They are dark gray, and read “Alert for Alleecia” and feature a picture of a dog. Contact McElroy at (402) 276-8784 to order a T-shirt or to donate or sponsor.
McElroy is anticipating between 400 and 500 people will attend the event.
“It’s going to be a really really huge event, so I’m excited about it,” she said.