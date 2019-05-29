The public is invited to community bingo at 2 p.m. Friday at The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, 749 E. 29th St., in Fremont.
Over $100 will be paid out in cash prizes. There is no cost to play. Everyone is welcome.
