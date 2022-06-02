 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Everyone is invited to Saturday's Relay for Life event

  • 0
Surviror Walk

Area residents are shown during a Survivor Walk in 2019 at Midland University during the The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Dodge County. This year, the relay will take place from 4-10 p.m. June 4 on the at Midland.

 Courtesy photo

Relay for Life of Dodge County will take place from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the Midland University campus in Fremont.

The relay event and silent auction both open at 4 p.m. Hy-Vee food and Scouty’s Shaved Ice will be available at 4:30 p.m.

The opening ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by the survivor lap at 5:45 p.m.

“Not U Two” will provide live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The silent auction bidding closes at 7:30 p.m. and silent auction items may be picked up at 8:30 p.m.

The luminaria ceremony will be at 9:30 p.m. The closing and clean-up will begin at 9:50 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's first lady unsure when war will end, but says 'don't get used to our pain'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News