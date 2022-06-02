Everyone is invited to Saturday's Relay for Life event

Relay for Life of Dodge County will take place from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, on the Midland University campus in Fremont.

The relay event and silent auction both open at 4 p.m. Hy-Vee food and Scouty’s Shaved Ice will be available at 4:30 p.m.

The opening ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by the survivor lap at 5:45 p.m.

“Not U Two” will provide live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The silent auction bidding closes at 7:30 p.m. and silent auction items may be picked up at 8:30 p.m.

The luminaria ceremony will be at 9:30 p.m. The closing and clean-up will begin at 9:50 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

