Editor’s note: In honor of May being National Foster Care Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a story in each weekend edition that shares a story of youth in Fremont who grew up a majority of their lives in foster care.
During her time in the foster care system, 23-year-old Gabrielle “Brie” Thatcher spent time with 30 different foster families.
Some of them served as loving, caring parental figures to her—and some of them did not.
“I lived in a handful of amazing foster homes and I am still in contact with some of them,” she said. “I lived in a lot of bad homes too—a lot of homes that wouldn’t feed us, or wouldn’t take care of us properly, or would lock us away and we could only come out to speak with our caseworkers and only say certain things.”
Thatcher entered the foster care system when she was 12-years old after her mother took her own life. But, what led her into the foster care system goes back to her mother and father’s relationship.
“It really had to do with the starting point of my mother and father’s relationship,” she said. “He was her third grade music teacher and stalked her until she was in college. They got married, had my brother, and then they moved to Nebraska and had me.”
Thatcher was too young to really understand what was going on at the time, but says her developmentally disabled brother physically harmed their mother which led her and her mom to leave the home.
“She was in a lot of pain for years and she ended up taking her life when I was 12 and I went into the system after that because of the case with my father,” she said. “He had no legal rights to me anymore, and two years after I went into the system my father passed as well.”
With her mother gone, and no other family, Thatcher bounced between foster homes and sunk deeper into a system that can often chew up and spit out the kids its meant to serve.
“They puree you in their mouth,” she said. “I got into quite the amount of trouble growing up and I was a very hard case to handle because of the trauma from my childhood—with the amount of trouble I was in I was a high risk case so nobody really wanted me.”
Cindy Reed, youth advisor for the Connected Youth Initiative, says that these stories are common in the foster system, especially for older youths like teens who have experienced trauma, like abuse or neglect, which Reed said is common in the system.
“When we have young people in the system the state becomes their parent, and the state is a terrible parent,” she said. “So we need volunteers to step in those gaps when we are looking for relationships and connections that a system can’t provide.”
For Thatcher, that relationship and connection came by way of her Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA.
“A CASA is a volunteer that is court appointed so the judge allows a young person to have this CASA,” Reed said. “They are somebody who can stay with a young person throughout their entire case.”
While case workers are often overwhelmed with dozens of cases to handle, a CASA typically focuses on just one family or child.
“A lot of times you get new case workers or your guardian changes or these key people making decisions frequently change, but your CASA never has to change,” Reed said. “Even if you move counties or move foster placements they can stick with you which is pivotal in developing a relationship and understanding history and making decisions that are really in a young person’s best interest.”
Thatcher’s CASA was a woman named Rebecca—who along with serving as her CASA would eventually serve as her foster parent.
“I was amazed when they took me into their family,” she said. “I got a phone call one day and she said do you want to come home with us Brie and it really changed my life.”
When Thatcher was taken in by her CASA Rebecca, who had eight biological children of her own, she finally had someone who made her feel valued and would never give up on her.
“One of the first things Rebecca said to me was that if I wanted I could call them mom and dad,” she said. “That meant the world to me.”
They also stuck with her when she was placed in juvenile detention for six months.
“They never gave up on me,” she said. “To this day I still have problems sometimes and they still have faith in me and its amazing. When you don’t have a family, having people to support you and care for you like that is the most valuable thing.”
While CASA’s becoming foster parents to the children they serve is rare, just having a person to connect with and count on is something that Thatcher says saved her life.
“I would probably be in prison or dead by now,” Thatcher said. “I didn’t have anybody before them. I didn’t have a voice in court, no one listened to me they always just wanted to lock me away. Having that person who was always there to advocate for me in the most positive way possible made not only me comfortable but the judge happy at the same time.”
That is what is so important about the CASA program, says Reed.
“A lot of times the CASA is the only one who has a genuine relationship with the young person, so they become their voice in the courtroom,” she said.
Although Thatcher’s CASA and foster parent Rebecca had to move to Texas when she was 17, their connection has remained intact throughout the last six years.
“They were a military family so they got called down to Texas and I couldn’t go with them,” she said. “But we still talk all the time and I’m actually thinking about moving to North Carolina where they are now to be closer.”
It’s that kind of relationship that Reed says makes CASA’s so important to young people in the foster care system—and the system itself.
“Stories like Brie’s show the need and how instrumental a single person can be for the entirety of the case and even afterwards,” she said. “When you age out of the system you still want to celebrate with them and when you are doing life you think of them as your people. When you graduate you want them there, when you have babies you want them to meet them.”
That is certainly the case for Thatcher. After she learned she was pregnant with her daughter, her CASA provided some much needed support.
“When I found out I was pregnant it was super hard to be young and a parent and they sent thousands of diapers and baby wipes,” she said.
Having that support has helped Thatcher become who she is today.
Currently Thatcher works as the head chef at Nye Pointe, along with volunteering at Lutheran Family Services, and Opportunity Passport.
Along with caring for her daughter, Thatcher is also expecting her second child later this year.
“I recently found out he is a boy, so I’ll have my hands full,” she said.
She is also planning on becoming a CASA herself, and currently is partnering with the local CASA program to help it grow by sharing her story.
Which is important, because currently CASA’s in Dodge County are few and far between.
“I wish every foster kid could experience having one because when you’re in the system you feel so lost,” she said.
But that comes down to good people who are willing to volunteer to be on the side of foster children in the community, says Reed.
“We all need to experience that unconditional love or that constant connection that everyone deserves and most people have, but it’s up to the community to provide that for the young people in foster care.”