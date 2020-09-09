Ex-FPD officer found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child, not guilty on four other charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An ex-Fremont Police Department officer was found guilty on one charge and not guilty on four other charges of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter Wednesday.

In just under four hours of deliberation the jury found Austin R. Williams, 35, guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a child. He was found not guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, and incest.

Williams' six-day trial, which began last Tuesday, involved testimony from investigators, his stepdaughter and wife, Erika.

