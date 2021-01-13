Ex-FPD officer sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for sexual abuse

Prior to Williams' sentencing, his stepdaughter testified by reading a written statement, which she said was representative of her strength.

"You do not get to sleep well knowing that you broke me or control my fear," she said.

Williams' stepdaughter also said Williams' actions had not silenced her and she would "continue to speak the truth" and help others in similar situations.

"I have a fire and a desire due to the experiences that you put me through," she said. "...You didn't break me, and you never will."

Prosecutor John Kohl said Williams' actions with FPD or the National Guard should not impact his sentencing.

"Good character cannot attach itself to a sexual predator, and that's what he is," he said.

Kohl also said Williams would not admit guilt or show remorse for his actions and didn't believe probation would be effective.

"Upstanding guys take accountability for their actions," he said.

Williams' attorney, James Scarff, apologized to Johnson and Williams for "failing" him, saying his client refused two plea deals after telling him he didn't commit the crime.