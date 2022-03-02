Exhibit honoring young artists opens Friday

In recognition of National Youth Art Month, the Fremont Area Art Association is opening an exhibit at Gallery 92 West this Friday, March 4, 5-7 p.m. featuring works by students of Fremont Public Schools, grades K-12.

Paintings, drawings, pottery and sculptures are on display. Works by elementary and high school students are being shown in the Barbara Tellatin Gallery. Art work by students in grades fifth through eighth are displayed in the Dugan Gallery.

“We love honoring their creativity,” said Jennifer Gay, who teaches art at Fremont High School. “And we’re super excited to have it be a Friday opening. It’s going to feel more like an opening for professional artists.”

Kristen Strickler, who also teaches art at Fremont High, enjoyed watching her children help with Sunday’s preparations for Friday’s exhibit.

“Jen and I have kids involved in art, and the work they did in getting the gallery ready was a good opportunity for them to see what goes into setting up a show,” she said.

The Scholastic Art Awards ceremony was held Feb. 26, in Omaha. Students were recognized for receiving gold, silver or honorable mention awards.

“We had four gold awards,” said Strickler, “nine silver awards, and 12 honorable mentions. We also had a student receive silver in the Scholastic Writing Awards.”

Parents and family attended the awards ceremony, and students had the opportunity to tour the gallery of artwork, which encompassed four floors.

“Nine of our graphic arts students will be competing in the state journalism competition,” said Strickler. The categories are advertising, editorial cartooning, and photo/artistic illustration. “We have several Scholastic Art winners entering, but also quite a few new faces, which is very exciting.”

Just as young art students grow and develop, so has the Association. Established in 1960, it was originally called the Fremont Art Club. Meetings were held in the Salvation Army building at Ninth and Broad Streets. Its purpose was to promote visual arts and recognize the talents of local artists in and around Fremont.

In 1979 the Association purchased the building at 92 West Sixth Street. Getting it ready for the public was a serious undertaking that required the help of many dedicated investors and volunteers.

For more than half a century, the Fremont Area Art Association has played a key role in raising both awareness and interest in visual arts with the support and cooperation of artists, art teachers and their students, and those who enjoy seeing their community become a thriving cultural center.

Along with exhibits, the Association also maintains a registry for artists dedicated to developing their talent and furthering their career in visual arts.

In addition to displaying works by Fremont’s youth, the Association also enjoys hosting programs that give children early exposure to the world of art.

During John C. Fremont Days, kids can come out on Saturday morning, put on a smock, and do some painting at easels.

Free face painting and trick or treating at the gallery are just a couple of the activities featured during the Association’s annual Halloween Hysteria. This event is generally held the Thursday prior to Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m.

During Fremont’s Downtown Christmas Walk, Gallery 92 West welcomes Mrs. Santa and her elves. Kids get their faces painted and can make an ornament to take home and hang on the tree. This event is generally held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Another tradition patrons enjoy is the Association’s Third Thursday Lunch and Learn. On the third Thursday of each month, the gallery hosts a luncheon fund raiser. In addition to a delicious meal, attendees are treated to a cultural presentation. Reservations are required and can be made at 92west.org.

“I personally love the adult classes we offer,” said Lindi Janulewicz, Executive Director. “It gives people who missed out on art classes when they were students the opportunity to learn.”

For information regarding classes offered by the Fremont Area Art Association, visit 92west.org.

The Fremont Area Art Association and Gallery 92 West are run by volunteers. Those with a passion for art and culture are welcome to join this team. For details on various volunteer opportunities, visit their website.

Recognizing artistic talent in Fremont Public Schools is another way the Association serves the community. “Anyone is welcome to come enjoy the students’ artwork during the exhibit as well as during normal gallery hours,” said Janulewicz.

Gallery 92 West, located at 92 West 6th Street in downtown Fremont, is open Tuesday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

