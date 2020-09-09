Expect cooler temperatures this week, have umbrella handy

Cold, rainy weather greeted Fremonters on Monday after heat blanketed the city during the weekend.
Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Saturday’s high temperature was 95 degrees followed by a high of 93 on Sunday.
Then the weather changed.
“We’ve had a pretty strong cold front move through the region,” Gross said.
Tuesday was expected to be the coldest day of the week with a high expected only to reach 50 degrees.
Temperatures from today through Friday are expected to be well below normal.
Today’s high is expected to be 51 degrees. Thursday’s high temperature is anticipated to be 59 degrees, warming to about 65 degrees on Friday.
“It is kind of that time of year when we start to see more of a transition into fall-like weather so it’s kind of a colder system that had dropped into our region,” Gross said.
Warmer weather appears to be coming, however, with the high at 74 on Saturday and Sunday.
By Sept. 15, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.
Fremonters haven’t seen quite the shift in temperatures as residents of Colorado where the high reached 91 degrees during the weekend then fell to the 30s on Tuesday.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that a powerful surge of cold air from Canada unleashed snow and damaging winds on several states.
Snow fell in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, where parts of Interstate 80 were closed and forecasters predicted up to a foot of snow in the mountains.
The temperature drop gave some relief to crews fighting wildfires in Colorado and Montana.
On Tuesday, Gross had a little weather-related advice for Fremont area residents.
“You might want dig out that fall jacket and definitely keep an umbrella handy for the week, because it looks like we’ve got a few chances of rain throughout the rest of this week,” she said.
The rain does have some positive aspects.
“We’ve been in a pretty bad drought so this should help,” she said.
