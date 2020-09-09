Expect cooler temperatures this week, have umbrella handy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cold, rainy weather greeted Fremonters on Monday after heat blanketed the city during the weekend.

Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Saturday’s high temperature was 95 degrees followed by a high of 93 on Sunday.

Then the weather changed.

“We’ve had a pretty strong cold front move through the region,” Gross said.

Tuesday was expected to be the coldest day of the week with a high expected only to reach 50 degrees.

Temperatures from today through Friday are expected to be well below normal.

Today’s high is expected to be 51 degrees. Thursday’s high temperature is anticipated to be 59 degrees, warming to about 65 degrees on Friday.

“It is kind of that time of year when we start to see more of a transition into fall-like weather so it’s kind of a colder system that had dropped into our region,” Gross said.

Warmer weather appears to be coming, however, with the high at 74 on Saturday and Sunday.

By Sept. 15, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s.